Kuhn re-signed with the Saints on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Despite not being on the active roster, Kuhn was present for the Saints' Week 3 victory over the Panthers and then traveled with the team to London in advance of a Week 4 matchup with the Dolphins. Thus, Monday's signing was totally anticipated. However, as nothing more than fourth in line for carries behind Mark Ingram, Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara, Kuhn's fantasy value remains minimal.