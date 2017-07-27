Saints' John Phillips: Lands on NFI list
Phillips was placed on the Non-Football Injury list due to appendicitis, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
It's unclear how long Phillips has been dealing with the illness. Appendicitis can take between one and four weeks to recover from, meaning Phillips should easily return during camp, though it's unclear how soon he'll be able to practice. Likely near the bottom of the tight end depth chart in New Orleans, Phillips will face long odds to make the team if he's unable to return soon.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
The CBS Sports staff takes part in our latest 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. Check out the re...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...