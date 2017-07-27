Phillips was placed on the Non-Football Injury list due to appendicitis, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

It's unclear how long Phillips has been dealing with the illness. Appendicitis can take between one and four weeks to recover from, meaning Phillips should easily return during camp, though it's unclear how soon he'll be able to practice. Likely near the bottom of the tight end depth chart in New Orleans, Phillips will face long odds to make the team if he's unable to return soon.