Phillips signed a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Advocate reports.

Phillips, who's competing with Garrett Griffin and Clay Harbor for a potential No. 4 tight end job, has fully recovered from the appendectomy that prevented him from taking part in the first two weeks of training camp. However, it isn't clear if he'll be allowed to suit up for Thursday's preseason opener against the Browns.

