The Saints signed Phillips to a contract Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints have yet to announce a corresponding move to open up a roster spot for Phillips, but his addition could speak to some concern the team might have about the health of fellow tight ends Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion) and Garrett Griffin (undisclosed). Per Teope, Griffin was absent from the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice. Phillips previously appeared with one game for the Saints in Week 16 against the Falcons, logging only eight offensive snaps.