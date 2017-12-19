Saints' John Phillips: Rejoins Saints
Phillips signed a contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.
Phillips was waived by the Saints before the beginning of the regular season with an injury settlement but now returns, giving the Saints some much-needed depth at tight end. In order to make room for Phillips on the roster, linebacker A.J. Klein (groin) was placed on injured reserve. Look for Phillips to play a reserve role on offense behind the likes of Josh Hill, Michael Hoomanawanui and Garrett Griffin.
