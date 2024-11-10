Ridgeway (oblique) is active for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Ridgeway was sidelined for Week 9 against Carolina due to an oblique injury, but the 2022 fifth-round pick will suit up Sunday. Across six regular-season games, Ridgeway has logged eight tackles (four solo) while serving as the Saints' backup defensive tackle.
