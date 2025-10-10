Ridgeway (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

The Arkansas product logged three consecutive full practice sessions this week but must still be activated to the Saints' active roster in order to play Sunday. Ridgeway logged 251 defensive snaps across 13 appearances in 2024, recording 15 total tackles and one pass defended. If he's activated in time to suit up for the Week 6 matchup, he's likely to play a reserve role on the Saints' defensive line.