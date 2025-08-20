Ridgeway is currently working through a pectoral injury, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ridgeway had just returned to practice a couple of weeks ago after having been dealing with an undisclosed injury earlier in the summer but is now sidelined once again. He recorded 15 tackles (eight solo) across 13 games with the Saints last season and is competing for a spot as a backup defensive tackle on the team's final roster.