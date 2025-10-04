Saints' John Ridgeway: Downgraded to out for Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Saints downgraded Ridgeway (shoulder) to out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Ridgeway remains on injured reserve, so his 2025 season debut will have to wait at least another week. His 21-day practice window was opened by New Orleans on Wednesday.
