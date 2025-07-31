default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ridgeway (undisclosed) was hurt at practice Wednesday, John Sigler of Saints Wire reports.

Heading into his second season in New Orleans, Ridgeway has suffered an early setback. This injury could hurt him as the 26-year-old is fighting for a backup defensive tackle role in what is a crowded front-seven room. Last season, he appeared in 13 games, tallying 15 tackles.

More News