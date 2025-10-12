Saints' John Ridgeway: Won't play vs. New England
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ridgeway (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Ridgeway drew the questionable tag for Sunday's contest after three consecutive full practices, but the fourth-year defensive tackle will need to wait until at least Week 7 against the Bears on Sunday, Oct. 19 to make his 2025 debut. The 2022 fifth-rounder opened the season on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury that he sustained during training camp in late July.
