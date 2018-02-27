Theus (illness) was claimed off waivers by the Saints on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.

Theus was waived by the Panthers on Monday after never seeing the field in 2017 as a member of the Panthers and 49ers. He was placed on injured reserve in early December due to illness. He'll now have a chance to compete for a reserve role on the Saints offensive line this offseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories