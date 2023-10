Abram reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday.

Abram was elevated to the active roster with Jordan Howden (finger) ruled out. Abram took advantage of his second callup Sunday against the Buccaneers when he registered five tackles (one solo) while playing 52 defensive snaps and seven snaps on special teams. The 2019 first-round pick out of Mississippi State could be called up once more for Week 5 against the Patriots if Howden is unable to suit up.