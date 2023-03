Abram is expected to sign with the Saints on Wednesday following a his physical, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Abram was selected by the Raiders in the first-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. After spending his first four seasons there, he has floated between Green Bay and Seattle over the last two. He will look to get his career back on track in New Orleans where he projects to provide safety depth entering the 2023 season.