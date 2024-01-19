Abram finished the 2023 regular season with 26 tackles and one interception in nine appearances.

Abram bounced back and forth between New Orleans' practice squad and active roster. While the majority of his playing time came on special teams this season, the 2019 first-round pick saw significant snaps on defense in four of his nine appearances, including when he played every defensive snap over the final two weeks of the regular season. Abram initially joined the Saints on a one-year deal in March, and he is set to become an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason.