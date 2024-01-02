Abram had five solo tackles, one pass defended, one interception and one forced fumble in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Buccaneers.

Both of Abram's turnovers occurred in the second half of Sunday's win. He jarred the ball out of Rachaad White's hands in the third quarter that led to a Saints' field goal seven plays later. Two possessions later, Abram picked off Baker Mayfield on a pass intended for David Moore. It was Abram's first start at strong safety since being signed to the active roster Nov. 30, and he played all 50 defensive snaps in Sunday's victory.