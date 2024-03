Abram has agreed to a contract to remain with the Saints, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

In nine regular-season games with the Saints in 2023, the 2019 first-rounder recorded 26 tackles and a pick. By bringing back the 27-year-old, New Orleans' secondary maintains some needed depth following the offseason departures of Marcus Maye, Isaac Yiadom and Lonnie Johnson.