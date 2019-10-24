Play

Bademosi signed a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bademosi was cut by the Dolphins on Oct. 14, and he now joins New Orleans in a depth capacity. Considering that Bademosi hasn't played a starting role on defense in two years, it's probable that he'll do most of his damage on special teams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories