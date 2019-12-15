Play

Bademosi has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Colts due to a foot injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Bademosi was added to the injury report as a non-participant Saturday and won't be able to play Monday. The 29-year-old has only played one defensive snap in his six games with the Saints, so his absence is unlikely to significantly impact the defense.

