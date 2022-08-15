Bostic signed a contract with the Saints on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bostic tried out for the Saints at the beginning of August, and the team has now signed the veteran linebacker after placing rookie fifth-round pick D'Marco Jackson (undisclosed) on IR. Bostic appeared in four games last year before suffering a season-ending pectoral injury. The former second-round pick had back-to-back 100-plus tackle seasons before last year, but he'll likely compete for a backup role behind Demario Davis in New Orleans.