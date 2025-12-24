Sanker secured six tackles (one solo) and two defensed passes, including an interception, in a 29-6 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Sanker's biggest play was a fourth-quarter pickoff that he returned 29 yards to set up a Saints field goal. That was the rookie safety's second career interception, with the first occurring Week 4 versus Buffalo. Sanker has been a starter for the Saints since Week 2 and has amassed 75 tackles and six defensed passes (including the pair of interceptions) in his first NFL campaign.