Sanker recorded three defensed passes, including an interception, and five tackles (four solo) in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Bills.

Sanker achieved a personal milestone when he intercepted Josh Allen early in the second quarter for his first NFL pickoff. That was one of three defensed passes the rookie recorded after notching zero in his first three contests. Jonas has looked great in the early going and has already established himself as a key piece in the Saints secondary, as he's now started three straight games.