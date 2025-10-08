Sanker recorded seven total tackles (six solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 26-14 win over the Giants.

Sanker was able to jump on the ball after Demario Davis stripped wide receiver Darius Slayton in the second quarter, securing his first career fumble recovery. The safety has now compiled 23 total tackles (17 solo) and three passes defensed, including an interception, while also adding a fumble recovery over five games this year.