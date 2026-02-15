Saints' Jonas Sanker: Steps into starting role Year 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanker played in 17 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign, tallying 80 tackles (46 solo) and six passes defended, including two interceptions.
The rookie third-rounder was thrust into a starting role after Julian Blackmon sustained a season-ending torn labrum Week 1. Sanker went on to play almost every defensive snap for the remainder of his rookie campaign, finishing fourth on the team in tackles and tied for second in interceptions. The 23-year-old established himself as a key piece in New Orleans' secondary as a rookie, but he may see less playing time in 2026 after Blackmon re-signed a one-year deal to return alongside stalwart strong safety Justin Reid.
More News
-
Saints' Jonas Sanker: Nabs INT in Week 16 victory•
-
Saints' Jonas Sanker: Ready for Sunday•
-
Saints' Jonas Sanker: Absent from practice•
-
Saints' Jonas Sanker: Records five stops in loss to Bears•
-
Saints' Jonas Sanker: Seven stops, recovers fumble in win•
-
Saints' Jonas Sanker: Notches first career INT•