Saints' Jonathan Bullard: Signs with New Orleans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bullard agreed to a deal with the Saints on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The defensive end originally visited the team in June and previously played for Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley in Chicago, per Garafolo. With the Vikings last year, Bullard started all 17 regular-season games for the first time in his career, recording 41 tackles (21 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three pass breakups. The veteran should have a chance to compete for a role in New Orleans as well.
More News
-
Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Starts all 17 games for first time•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Two tackles for loss in win•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Returning to Vikings•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Role increases in 2023•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Active Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Could play Week 16•