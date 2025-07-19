Bullard agreed to a deal with the Saints on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The defensive end originally visited the team in June and previously played for Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley in Chicago, per Garafolo. With the Vikings last year, Bullard started all 17 regular-season games for the first time in his career, recording 41 tackles (21 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three pass breakups. The veteran should have a chance to compete for a role in New Orleans as well.