Freeny was claimed off of the Patriots' waivers by the Saints on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The move forces the Saints to cut defensive back Sterling Moore. Freeny's signing likely has to do with linebacker A.J. Klein's (groin) doubtful status for Sunday's inter-conference matchup with the Jets. Freeny did not see much of the field in New England, recording only two tackles in four games, but could be thrust into action right away for New Orleans with Klein injured and linebackers Alex Anzalone (shoulder) and Nathan Stupar (knee) on injured reserve.