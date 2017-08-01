Walton signed a contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com reports.
With fellow rookie Sae Tautu out with a sprained MCL, the Saints needed another linebacker in camp. Walton is unlikely to make the final roster, though.
