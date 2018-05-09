With Mark Ingram likely facing a four-game suspension, Williams may be in line for an expanded, early-season role.

Alvin Kamara is expected to see an increased workload while Ingram is sidelined, but Williams could also be a beneficiary if he impresses the coaching staff this offseason. Before signing with the Saints in last November, Williams spent nearly the entire 2017 season on the Broncos' practice squad, though he gained 94 yards on 27 carries as a rookie with the Bills in 2016. Williams is expected to battle for depth-chart positioning with fellow incumbent running backs, Daniel Lasco and Trey Edmunds, as well as rookie Boston Scott, who was drafted by the Saints in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The team could also elect to bring in additional veteran help this offseason.