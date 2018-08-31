Williams took 16 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, with one catch for seven yards on his only target in Thursday's preseason finale against the Rams.

Despite his solid outing to close out the exhibition slate, Williams saw his stock take a tumble when rookie sixth-round pick Boston Scott got the start and then piled up 68 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Per ESPN.com's Mike Triplett, Williams and Scott may both have opportunities to fill the void left by Mark Ingram's four-game suspension early in the season. The Saints also figure to increase Alvin Kamara's workload, but they've expressed hesitance about the idea of using him as a true workhorse.