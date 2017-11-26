Saints' Jonathan Williams: Inactive Sunday
Williams (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Williams joined the Saints a little under two weeks ago after Daniel Lasco (neck) was moved to injured reserve, but the former Arkansas standout has yet to make his New Orleans debut. That's unlikely to change anytime soon unless one of the three running backs ahead of Williams on the depth chart -- Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara and Trey Edmunds -- suffers an injury.
