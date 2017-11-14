The Saints signed Williams off the Broncos' practice squad Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Expected to serve as a change-of-pace option to LeSean McCoy in Buffalo heading into this season, the Bills pulled an audible and waived Williams at the end of the preseason slate, likely hoping he would pass through waivers unclaimed. Once he did, though, the Broncos offered Williams a practice-squad salary more than four times the minimum, and he's resided in Denver in the meantime. With Tuesday's transaction, Williams will join a Saints rushing attack ranked third in the NFL at 142.2 yards per game. While Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara will continue to serve as a high-quality one-two punch out of the backfield, the addition of Williams suggests he was brought in to ease the burden on those two as the team seeks its first playoff berth since 2013.