Williams gained 37 yards on eight carries and lost two yards on one reception in Friday's 20-15 preseason loss to the Cardinals.

Following a 4-26-1 rushing line in the preseason opener, Williams operated as the clear No. 2 behind Mark Ingram in Friday's game. Boston Scott and Terrance West did eventually get some work, with the former taking six carries for 28 yards and the latter gaining 26 yards on just two carries. Alvin Kamara was held out of the game, helping the Saints get a better look at the players who might join him in the backfield while Ingram serves a four-game suspension. Williams seems to lead the group, but Scott and West won't go down without a fight.