Saints' Jonathan Williams: Looks good on ground again
Williams gained 37 yards on eight carries and lost two yards on one reception in Friday's 20-15 preseason loss to the Cardinals.
Following a 4-26-1 rushing line in the preseason opener, Williams operated as the clear No. 2 behind Mark Ingram in Friday's game. Boston Scott and Terrance West did eventually get some work, with the former taking six carries for 28 yards and the latter gaining 26 yards on just two carries. Alvin Kamara was held out of the game, helping the Saints get a better look at the players who might join him in the backfield while Ingram serves a four-game suspension. Williams seems to lead the group, but Scott and West won't go down without a fight.
More News
-
Saints' Jonathan Williams: Scores to start preseason•
-
Saints' Jonathan Williams: Could be in line for bigger role•
-
Saints' Jonathan Williams: Inactive Sunday•
-
Saints' Jonathan Williams: Joining New Orleans•
-
Jonathan Williams: Well compensated on practice squad•
-
Jonathan Williams: Joins Broncos practice squad•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
QB Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Two-QB league strategy
Heath Cummings discusses his favorite strategies for two-quarterback leagues.
-
Looking at Pats RBs, Week 2 ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at some trends with Average Draft Position, as well as what to do with...