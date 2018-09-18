Williams lost a yard in his only carry of Sunday's 21-18 win over Cleveland.

Neither of the Saints' first two games -- a shootout followed by a late double-digit deficit -- has been conducive to running the football. Even by that low standard, though, two carries and a loss of a yard over two weeks is not promising -- especially compared to Alvin Kamara's 36 total touches and Mike Gillislee's 11. Things are unlikely to improve in two weeks when Mark Ingram (suspension) is able to return to the stable.

