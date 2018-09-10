Saints' Jonathan Williams: One carry in debut
Williams did not gain a yard on his only carry in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.
Promoted to the active roster before the game, Williams played behind both Alvin Kamara and Mike Gillislee in his Saints debut. However, wIth Gillislee falling flat, including losing a key first-half fumble, the door to playing time during Mark Ingram's four-game suspension may have opened a crack for Williams. The former Arkansas product will nevertheless be hard to trust for fantasy purposes in Week 2 against the Browns.
