Saints' Jonathan Williams: Preseason momentum stalls
Williams lost three yards on three carries in Saturday's preseason contest against the Chargers.
The momentum that Williams has been building up over the past few weeks hit a bit of a wall on Saturday night. In addition to his negative yardage output, Williams also got stuffed on a 2-point conversion try. Nevertheless, Williams should still be considered the favorite to serve as the Saints' No. 2 running back -- behind starter Alvin Kamara -- during Mark Ingram's four-game suspension to start the season.
