Williams lost three yards on three carries in Saturday's preseason contest against the Chargers.

The momentum that Williams has been building up over the past few weeks hit a bit of a wall on Saturday night. In addition to his negative yardage output, Williams also got stuffed on a 2-point conversion try. Nevertheless, Williams should still be considered the favorite to serve as the Saints' No. 2 running back -- behind starter Alvin Kamara -- during Mark Ingram's four-game suspension to start the season.