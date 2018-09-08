Saints' Jonathan Williams: Promoted to active roster
Williams is being promoted from the Saints' practice squad to active roster, Joel A. Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Despite the decision to waive Williams just last Saturday, New Orleans appears to found a role for the 24-year-old on their 53-man roster. It seems plausible that Williams will factor into the backfield rotation while Mark Ingram serves his four-game suspension, but he'll be a longshot for fantasy value behind Alvin Kamara and Mike Gillislee.
More News
-
Jonathan Williams: Joining Saints' practice squad•
-
Jonathan Williams: Cut by Saints•
-
Saints' Jonathan Williams: Getting competition from Scott•
-
Saints' Jonathan Williams: Preseason momentum stalls•
-
Saints' Jonathan Williams: Looks good on ground again•
-
Saints' Jonathan Williams: Scores to start preseason•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football consensus rankings
SportsLine's consensus fantasy football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 1
-
Week 1 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 1.
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...