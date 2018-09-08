Williams is being promoted from the Saints' practice squad to active roster, Joel A. Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Despite the decision to waive Williams just last Saturday, New Orleans appears to found a role for the 24-year-old on their 53-man roster. It seems plausible that Williams will factor into the backfield rotation while Mark Ingram serves his four-game suspension, but he'll be a longshot for fantasy value behind Alvin Kamara and Mike Gillislee.