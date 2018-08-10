Saints' Jonathan Williams: Scores to start preseason
Williams rushed four times for 26 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 24-20 win over the Jaguars in the preseason opener.
Williams' first carry didn't come until about five minutes remained in the game, but he certainly made a strong impact nonetheless. In fact, Williams' output all came on one drive, which he capped with a four-yard, go-ahead touchdown. That enabled the Saints to take a couple knees on their final series, and could earn Williams earlier action in next Friday's game against the Cardinals.
