Williams rushed four times for 26 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 24-20 win over the Jaguars in the preseason opener.

Williams' first carry didn't come until about five minutes remained in the game, but he certainly made a strong impact nonetheless. In fact, Williams' output all came on one drive, which he capped with a four-yard, go-ahead touchdown. That enabled the Saints to take a couple knees on their final series, and could earn Williams earlier action in next Friday's game against the Cardinals.