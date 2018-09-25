Saints' Jonathan Williams: Two touches in Week 3
Williams gained one yard on one carry in Sunday's win against the Falcons. He also caught his only target, which also went for just one yard.
Williams was nearly invisible against the Falcons, playing a mere nine offensive snaps. While he actually saw more playing time than Mike Gillislee, who played just four snaps and gained 10 yards on three carries, neither backup running back is a particularly appealing option with Mark Ingram set to return from suspension in Week 5. As such, Williams probably does not need to be owned in most fantasy leagues.
