New Orleans elevated Howard from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Steelers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
With Mark Ingram (knee) having been ruled out again for Week 10, Howard will be in uniform for the Saints for a second consecutive week. The 28-year-old tailback played just one offensive snap in Week 9.
More News
-
Jordan Howard: Returns to Saints' practice squad•
-
Saints' Jordan Howard: Elevated to active roster•
-
Jordan Howard: Joins Saints' practice squad•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: One touch against Buccaneers•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Bound for smaller rotation role•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Returns from COVID list•