Howden will start for the Saints on Sunday against the Packers in place of the suspended Marcus Maye, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie fifth-round pick gets the nod with Maye sitting the first of three games due to violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. Howden started 49 games in five seasons at Minnesota and recorded 240 tackles, 24 passes defended and four interceptions. The safety will try to step in and help a defense that has yet to allow 300 total yards or more than 17 points to an opponent in 2023.