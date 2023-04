The Saints selected Howden in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 146th overall.

New Orleans is getting a battle-tested player in Howden, who made 49 starts in his college career at Minnesota. He had at least 40 tackles in each full season that he played and clocked in with a solid 4.49 at 203 pounds at the combine. Howden can be a depth option at either safety spot.