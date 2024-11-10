Howden (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Howden has gone to the locker room after being helped off the field and checked on by trainers on the sidelines. J.T. Gray and Millard Bradford will be the depth safeties for the Saints if Howden is unable to return.
