Howden (oblique) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of AthlonSports.com reports.

Howden was not cleared to play in the Saints' Week 1 loss to the Cardinals due to an oblique injury. The additional rest has paid off, as the 2023 fifth-rounder practiced without limitations Wednesday and is on track to play against the 49ers on Sunday. Howden is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he logged 50 tackles (27 solo) and two interceptions in 17 regular-season games.