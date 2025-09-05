Saints' Jordan Howden: Questionable for season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howden (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Ross Jackson of LousianaSports.net reports.
Howden has been limited in practice by an oblique injury leading up to New Orleans' Week 1 game against the Cardinals. If healthy enough to suit up, Howden will likely work in a rotational role at safety Sunday.
