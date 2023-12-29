Howden (illness) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The rookie safety out of Minnesota was able to practice in full Friday after beginning the week with a DNP, making it seem as if he's been able to move past his illness. Howden has seen his role grow throughout the year, and in his 14 appearances thus far, he's recorded 41 total tackles, including 1.0 sack, while also deflecting five passes and forcing one fumble.