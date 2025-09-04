default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Howden (oblique) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Howden is working through an oblique injury that has limited him in each of the Saints' first two practices of the week. He would likely fade an injury tag for Sunday's regular-season opener against Arizona if he were to log a full practice Friday. Howden is expected to serve in a prominent rotational role at safety alongside Justin Reid and Julian Blackmon.

More News