Saints' Jordan Howden: Remains limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howden (oblique) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Howden is working through an oblique injury that has limited him in each of the Saints' first two practices of the week. He would likely fade an injury tag for Sunday's regular-season opener against Arizona if he were to log a full practice Friday. Howden is expected to serve in a prominent rotational role at safety alongside Justin Reid and Julian Blackmon.
More News
-
Saints' Jordan Howden: Limited in practice•
-
Saints' Jordan Howden: Steps forward in second season•
-
Saints' Jordan Howden: Returns against Atlanta•
-
Saints' Jordan Howden: Leaves game with shoulder injury•
-
Saints' Jordan Howden: Leading tackler for NOLA•
-
Saints' Jordan Howden: Racks up 11 stops in start•