Howden notched four tackles (three solo) and recovered a fumble that he returned for a touchdown in a 26-14 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Howden's touchdown was a game-changer. It came on the first play of the fourth quarter when Cam Skattebo fumbled with New York having driven to the Saints' 12-yard line. The Giants looked like they could be on the verge of the go-ahead score until the fumble, but Howden's TD instead gave New Orleans a 26-14 lead that would hold for the remainder of the contest. It was the first fumble recovery and the first touchdown of any sort in Howden's NFL career.