Howden appeared in 16 games during the 2023 regular season, tallying 43 tackles, including one sack, and five passes defended.

Howden provided some solid value during his 2023 rookie campaign. The fifth-round pick out of Minnesota was one of the primary fill-ins for starting strong safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), who was sidelined for the final six games of the year. Howden played at least 95 percent of defensive snaps in seven games, though he played 43 percent or less of defensive snaps in his other nine appearances. He'll look to work his way into a more full-time role in 2024.