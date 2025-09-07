default-cbs-image
Howden (oblique) is inactive for Sunday's tilt versus Arizona.

Howden battled an oblique injury throughout the week, though he was able to participate in practice in a limited fashion. Nonetheless, he isn't well enough to take the field for New Orleans' regular-season opener. With Howden out Week 1, rookie Jonas Sanker will be the primary safety depth behind Justin Reid and Julian Blackmon.

