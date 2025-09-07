Saints' Jordan Howden: Unable to play Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howden (oblique) is inactive for Sunday's tilt versus Arizona.
Howden battled an oblique injury throughout the week, though he was able to participate in practice in a limited fashion. Nonetheless, he isn't well enough to take the field for New Orleans' regular-season opener. With Howden out Week 1, rookie Jonas Sanker will be the primary safety depth behind Justin Reid and Julian Blackmon.
More News
-
Saints' Jordan Howden: Questionable for season opener•
-
Saints' Jordan Howden: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Saints' Jordan Howden: Limited in practice•
-
Saints' Jordan Howden: Steps forward in second season•
-
Saints' Jordan Howden: Returns against Atlanta•
-
Saints' Jordan Howden: Leaves game with shoulder injury•