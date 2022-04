The Saints selected Jackson in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 194th overall.

Jackson will need to add weight to his frame to stick along the defensive line in the NFL as he checks in at 6-foot-4 and 294 pounds. He was impressive at Air Force with 29.5 career tackles for loss and he showed some pass rush development as a senior with 7.5 sacks. Jackson will likely start out as a rotational player at defensive end for the Saints.